Andrew Wiggins has officially received a COVID-19 vaccination. With the NBA season just a couple of weeks away, ESPN confirms Wiggins is vaccinated.

“Andrew got vaccinated,” Kerr said. “He just told me today that he was fine with us acknowledging it and that will be the end of it. I’m not going to answer any questions beyond that.”

A memo from the NBA revealed laws in New York City and San Francisco about the league’s vaccine requirements on the teams. The ruling impacts the New York Knicks, Brooklyn Nets, and Golden State Warriors. ESPN notes the only exemption is medical or religious reasons. Wiggins was not given exemption.

Last month, in the San Francisco Chronicle, Wiggins revealed he was unvaccinated and planned to remain so unless forced. With that decision, Wiggins would miss home games for the season. There is no detail to what changed Wiggins’ mind and Kerr will not go any further.



The Warriors will open their regular season against the Los Angeles Lakers.