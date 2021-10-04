The Boston Red Sox and the New York Yankees will face off in a single-elimination Wild Card Game to see who will go forth in the MLB playoffs. The game will be held in Boston’s Fenway Park on Tuesday night.

The Sunday wins for both the Red Sox and Yankees eliminated the Seattle Mariners and Toronto Blue Jays from contention.

“I know that nobody believed in us at the beginning of the season,” Red Sox star Rafael Devers said to ESPN. “This is just our first celebration”

Just last week, the Yankees won the last season series against the Red Sox. Who do you think comes out on top?