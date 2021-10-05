Bobby Shmurda donated 2,000 backpacks filled with school supplies to several New York City Schools. The backpacks will assist the elementary, middle school, and high school students in need.

Shmurda also donated pencils, pens, pencil cases, notebooks, folders, highlighters, and many more items. As part of the donation, the Brooklyn-native also recorded a special video message that was played for the schools

Bobby dispatched his team to deliver the items to the following schools Brooklyn, Bronx, Queens, and Harlem:

P.S. 268 Emma Lazarus (Brooklyn Elementary School)

P.S. 219 Kennedy King (Brooklyn Elementary School)

P.S. 92 Adrian Hegeman (Brooklyn Elementary School)

Eagle Academy for Young Men III (all boys school – Queens Middle to High School)

P.S. 76 A. Philip Randolph (Harlem Elementary to Middle school)

Health Opportunities High School (Bronx High School)

Since his release in February, Bobby’s philanthropic efforts include a special Father’s Day event for 200 underprivileged families at The Win Shelter in his hometown of Brooklyn. That event included a special Caribbean-inspired, brunch menu that included jerk salmon, curried chickpeas, stew chicken, mac and cheese, and many more meal options and secured three barbers to attend the event and provide free haircuts to all the attending fathers.

Last month, Bobby Shmurda got back to the music, releasing his new song and video “No Time for Sleep (Freestyle).” The new drop is Bobby’s first official solo release since his prison release in February. In the new vid, Bobby leads an interrogation and brings in some video game inspiration for his trek into Brooklyn. You can hear the song and watch the video below.