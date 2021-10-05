Bun B joined the Buchanan’s La Reunión in Houston to celebrate the people, customs, and traditions that fuel Hispanic culture and communities.

Glasses of Buchanan’s Blended Scotch Whisky were raised in honor of Hispanic Heritage Month and the reuniting of friends and families. The pop-up party and marketplace experience celebrated the vibrancy of local Hispanic culture while feeding food-insecure neighborhoods that need it most with a nonprofit partner, Target Hunger.

Target Hunger serves thousands of vulnerable households whose residents suffer from food insecurity each month. In 2020, Target Hunger distributed the equivalent of over 2 million meals to children, families, and seniors to help alleviate hunger in Houston’s impoverished northeast region.

Joining Bun B was Award Winning DJs and Producers Play-N-Skillz and Scott Summers brought guests to the dance floor while Buchanan’s cocktails were served.