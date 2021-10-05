Drake just dropped Certified Lover Boy and took over the music world for weeks. Could he already be plotting another drop? According to DJ Akademiks, it’s possible.

Ak popped up on Twitch and revealed Drake has heard the whispers about CLB being a disappointment to some and is coming right back with more music.

“Here’s the great thing about Drake,” Ak said. “I think Drake is going to drop more music. First of all, he’s very aware of what people perceive his career like, if it’s trending up or down. I think he’s gonna drop new music in the next two months, facts. Or he’s gonna drop a single!”

Advertisement

Could Ak have an insight track or just a very good hunch? You can hear it from Akademiks below.