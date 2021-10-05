According to several confirmed reports, Former NASCAR driver John Wes Townley was shot and killed in a double shooting over the weekend after attacking his ex-wife and another man with a hatchet.

According to a police report, 31-year-old Townley arrived at the home of his ex-wife Laura Townley and had an altercation with 32-year-old Zachary Anderson, who was inside his ex-wife’s home. Anderson fired his gun during the altercation, hitting Townley in the chest, killing him.

Townley’s ex-wife was also shot in the abdomen by accident, but is suspected to survive.

The shooting occurred just days after John and Laura’s divorce was finalized, which was originally filed in February. Townley, who is also the son of the co-founder of Zaxby’s restaurant, cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the divorce.

Investigators still haven’t established the basis of the relationship between Laura Townley and Zachary Anderson, but the investigation is still ongoing. No one has been charged for Townley’s death.

John Wes Townley competed in 76 NASCAR races, from 2008 to 2016, before retiring in 2017.