In July of this year, Keyshia Cole and family would mourn the loss of Frankie Lons, mother of Keyshia Cole on what would have been her 61st birthday. While there were some suspicions on Lons’ cause of death the Alameda Country Coroner’s Office ruled Lons’ death was caused by “multiple drug intoxication.”

While many of the Lons and Cole family spoke out following Frankie’s passing, Keyshia Cole took a few days to herself before speaking out on Twitter. “Every time my mom relapse, it breaks my heart more than it’s already been broken. I’m hoping, if any of u are dealing with a family member who’s battling with drug addiction, that you, yourself are learning to cope with the struggle of it all. And all the pain it brings to see a loved one constantly relapsing… I really miss u! And will always love u #FrankTheBank.”

When I said, it’s hard to think that that one day I’ll come looking for you and you won’t be there. 🥲 I wish I could’ve healed your pain. 😥 — Keyshia Cole (@KeyshiaCole) August 3, 2021

Really gonna miss her. Glad I was able to share the time that we did have ..💜 — Keyshia Cole (@KeyshiaCole) August 3, 2021

Many celebrities commented under the post to show the singer some love. “Awe we love you sis.. Many blessings to u & the family,” said Tiny.

Cole then took to Twitter to pen a few positive words regarding her mother. We would like to send our love and prayers to the Cole family as they continue to grieve the loss of Frankie Lons.

