Several reports have confirmed that Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has lost a lot of rank among billionaires after losing billions when the social media website suffered an outage on Monday morning. This came after Facebook employee Frances Haugen filed a complaint with federal authorities.

Bloomberg reported that Facebook stock dropped 5% during the outage, which took Zuckerberg’s net worth down to $120.9 billion. This put Zuck at number 5, below Bill Gates on the Bloomberg Billionaire Index. Bloomberg also noted that Zuckerberg lost about $19 million since September when the Wall Street Journal outed some private Facebook research documents that were detrimental to the company.

Currently, both Facebook and Instagram have returned to regular working order.

