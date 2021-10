Metro Boomin‘, along with 21 Savage, rocked 2020 with Savage Mode 2. He is now eyeing a return with a sequel to his debut solo album Not All Heroes Wears Capes.

Metro shared an image online standing in the studio, presumably cooking up some new tunes. On a whiteboard in the background “Heroes 2” is jotted down, alluding to a future release from the hitmaker. By the listed songs appear to be some “needs” to finish off the project.

You can check out the teaser below.

