The NBA is set to launch its season on Oct. 19. Today, the NBA announced the global premiere of “NBA Lane,” a short film that celebrates the league’s history before the tip-off of the 75th Anniversary season. The short film will stream across all @NBA social platforms and on NBA.com/75 beginning Thursday, Oct. 7 at 12 p.m. ET as part of “NBA 75” flagship campaign.

The new film stars actor and producer Michael B. Jordan and more than 30 NBA players and legends coming together to tell the story of the past 75 years through a comedic and fun lens.

The short film is set in a fictional neighborhood where current NBA stars and legends reside, “NBA Lane” takes fans on a journey with the personalities – past, present and future – who have written the history of the game. The three-minute clip brings Jordan as the “Hoop Bus” driver that takes children on a tour of the NBA neighborhood that harbors 75 years of culture.

On the bus ride, you can see Magic Johnson and Larry Bird becoming friendly next-door neighbors, LeBron James tending to his garden, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar teaching Dirk Nowitzki the art of the hook shot, and Zion Williamson breaking a backboard at the street court.

“‘NBA Lane’ was created as a way to honor both the history and future of the NBA,” said NBA Chief Marketing Officer Kate Jhaveri. “We are thrilled to bring together some of the league’s greatest players and legends to celebrate not just the NBA’s 75th Anniversary Season, but also the connection fans have built with our game.”

“As someone who has been a member of the NBA Family for the past 65 years, I can truly say, like I do in ‘NBA Lane’, ‘This game just keeps getting better,’” said NBA Legend Bill Russell. “Being a part of this film, alongside so many greats representing nearly eight decades of the league’s history, is a great thrill and a tremendous honor.”

The short film was created with Translation LLC and directed by Rick Famuyiwa (“Dope” and “The Mandalorian”) and Emmett Malloy of the Malloy Brothers (“Easy Express” and “The Tribes of Palos Verdes”). “NBA Lane” will begin airing on television networks Sunday, Oct. 10.

You can learn more about the opening night of the 75th Anniversary Season and the other key games of the season here.