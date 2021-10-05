Nneka Ogwumike, the superstar forward for the Los Angeles Sparks, has won the 2021 Kim Perrot Sportsmanship Award. The Kim Perrot Sportsmanship Award is presented each season to a player who exemplifies the ideals of sportsmanship on the court.

This is the third straight Sportsmanship Award for Ogwumike, making her the only player to win the award in three consecutive years. Ogwumike received 19 votes from a national panel of 49 sportswriters and broadcasters. Atlanta Dream center/forward Elizabeth Williams finished second (eight). Washington Mystics guard Ariel Atkins and Phoenix Mercury forward Brianna Turner (four votes each) tied for third place.

Ogwumike has served as an invaluable leader for the WNBA community, including the President of the Women’s National Basketball Players Association. She spearheaded a new and groundbreaking Collective Bargaining Agreement and led much of the league’s social justice efforts.

Advertisement