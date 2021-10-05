Singer/songwriter Rotimi beats the odds and puts on an amazing performance at the Lost in Riddim Festival this weekend despite spending the majority of the morning in a Sacramento emergency room with a collapsed throat and no voice to speak. The “What To Do” singer took to the stage after suffering from an allergic reaction on set the prior evening during his video shoot and was rushed to the ER.

After time, tea, prayer, and a steroid shot, the EMPIRE partner was well enough to take to the Afrobeat big stage giving fans the performance they came for.

Being a brand new dad with the birth of his son earlier in the week, Rotimi immediately shot back home to Atlanta to take on the most satisfying role of his life as a father. The singer posted to Instagram the most adorable early morning father and son shift letting fans know everything is well.

Coming off the success of his debut studio album All Or Nothing, the multi-talented creator recently dropped videos for “What To Do,” “Don’t You Ever,” and “Decide” all of which appear on the album.