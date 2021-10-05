LaMelo Ball took the NBA world by storm. Ball’s amazing rookie season resulted in him being named rookie of the year award. Now, his head coach wants more from the young man.

Charlotte Hornets head coach James Borrego spoke this week to the media and revealed his challenge for Ball heading into next season.

“I want him to take the reins of this program,” said Borrego, per Steve Reed of the Associated Press. “He’s the quarterback, the floor general and for us to take that next step he must run this team, not only on the offensive end but the defensive end as well.”

Ball certainly lived up to the hype as a rookie, averaging 15.7 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 6.1 assists per game. He helped the Hornets get to the play-in tournament and might have had an even more impressive season had he not missed several weeks with a wrist injury.

Borrego clearly believes that Ball has what it takes to be the undisputed frontman of the Hornets and that he can lead them to a deep playoff run this season.