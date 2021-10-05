Kyle Kuzma was part of a trade this summer that brought Russell Westbrook to the Los Angeles Lakers. Kuzma was moved to the Washington Wizards and for the first time in his career, he will not wear the Purple and Gold.

During his years in L.A., Kuzma wore the #0 but now changed to #33. What sparked the change? A Wizards legend.

“Out of respect for Gilbert Arenas… That was probably one of the biggest things,” Kuzma said to NBC Sports Washington. “When you think of the Washington Wizards, honestly the first person I think of, because my generation, is Gilbert Arenas, Agent Zero. Obviously, that played a big part, and having a fresh start. I just felt it was right.”

A fan of the switch? You can see Kuzma’s new jersey below.