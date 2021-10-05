Michael Jordan has issued a statement after Bubba Wallace won his first NASCAR Cup Series race. Wallace became the first black driver since Wendell Scott in 1963 to win a race in NASCAR’s top series.

.@BubbaWallace becomes the first Black driver to win a NASCAR Cup Series race since #NASCARHOF inductee Wendell Scott in 1963. pic.twitter.com/5lVzMFxjnB — NASCAR (@NASCAR) October 4, 2021

Wallace drives for the 23XI Racing team, which is owned by Jordan and Denny Hamlin.

“I’m so happy for Bubba and our entire 23XI Racing team,” Jordan said in a statement. “This is a huge milestone and a historic win for us. From the day we signed him, I knew Bubba had the talent to win and Denny and I could not be more proud of him. Let’s go!”

This is the first year of racing for 23XI, and they already have a winner. No word yet to if Jordan will add more racers to his 23XI stable, but for now, Bubba is providing all the winning team 23XI