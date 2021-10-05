The Washington Football Team placed head trainer Ryan Vermillion on administrative leave due to a criminal investigation that led to the team’s facilities being raided by authorities.

NBC Washington’s Julie Carey, JP Finlay, and Grant Paulsen reported Monday that federal law enforcement conducted a raid at Washington’s team facility on Friday. That raid was connected to Vermillion, and the team asserted that the investigation was “unrelated to the team.”

Authorities had also searched Vermillion’s home on Friday. Witnesses said numerous U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration agents were seen going in and out of Vermillion’s townhouse.

Vermillion has been an NFL athletic trainer for 20 years, according to his team bio. He spent 18 of those years with the Carolina Panthers, working under head coach Ron Rivera for nine of them. Vermillion essentially came over with Rivera when he was hired by Washington and is going into his second season.