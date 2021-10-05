Last week, Summer Walker announced her new album. Now fans know that it is a sequel to her classic debut, Over It, titled Still Over It. As a part of the announcement, Summer Walker brought the pink setting back from her album cover and dialed up J.T. of the City Girls, who acted as if she was still incarcerated.

Fans online highlight JT will be featured on the album’s forthcoming single “Ex For A Reason.”

My new album “STILL OVER IT”

out 11/5! pic.twitter.com/EM0t7S7QTH — SUMMER WALKER (@IAMSUMMERWALKER) October 4, 2021

Last week, the LVRN star released a video revealing that she couldn’t go to the BET Hip-Hop Awards, but her album is on the way.

“I was super excited to go to the BET Hip Hop Awards today, but they wouldn’t let me in due to COVID restrictions. I had such a pretty dress and everything, but it’s fine,” Walker said. “BET love me, I still love BET. I was gonna talk about some stuff on the red carpet, so I decided to pull up anyway and let you guys know some things.”

Walker would then show a projection on a building revealing her new album will arrive in November. But the news is not done, Walker hints at more coming tomorrow.