Over the weekend multi-Grammy Award-winning artist Robert Glasper kicked off his 33-night, 66-show “Robtober” residency at Blue Note Jazz Club in NYC.

Fans in the audience Sunday night were treated to impromptu performances from legendary unannounced special guests. Comedic giants Dave Chappelle and Chris Rock took the stage to introduce Robert Glasper, as well as perform an impromptu set of jokes.



During Glasper’s performance, his Original Acoustic Trio was joined on-stage by MC Talib Kweli.

Watch Dave Chappelle and Chris Rock onstage with Robert Glasper via BrooklynVegan: