Wale returned last week with his “Vibrant Thing” infused single “Poke it Out.” Today, he comes back with the video for the J. Cole-assisted song.

The new video evokes all the energy of a summer that has passed as the two Hip-HOp superstars are joined by a gang of beautiful women. Wale cruises in his red SUV with a squad of women. In another scene, women hit the park for athletics and bike riding. Wale also hosts a bonfire during camp. J. Cole hits the screen donned in a pink hue for his flow.

The new single is “Poke It Out,” but will be featured on the newly announced album Folarin 2, stylized FolarIIn. The new album is due out on October 22.

You can catch the video below.