Mayor Jim Ross says police told him they’re searching for the shooter.
The mayor of Arlington, Texas, confirmed at least two people have been injured in a shooting at an area high school. It happened this morning at Timberview High School, west of Dallas.
They are reporting the first calls began coming from the school about 9:30 a.m.
Arlington police tweeted they’re working closely with multiple agencies including Mansfield ISD and the ATF. “A methodical search” is going on.
The school district also confirmed there’s an active shooter situation and students and staff are locked in their classrooms.
Parents are being told to head to a nearby pick-up spot.
Students leaving school grounds. They’ll be put on buses and taken to the Center for Performing Arts on Debbie near Main in Mansfield and reunited with their parents.
