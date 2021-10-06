A “Methodical Search” For Shooter After Reports of At Least Two Injured in HS Shooting Arlington, TX

Mayor Jim Ross says police told him they’re searching for the shooter.

The mayor of Arlington, Texas, confirmed at least two people have been injured in a shooting at an area high school. It happened this morning at Timberview High School, west of Dallas.

They are reporting the first calls began coming from the school about 9:30 a.m.

Arlington police tweeted they’re working closely with multiple agencies including Mansfield ISD and the ATF. “A methodical search” is going on.

We are on scene at a shooting at Timberview High School. We are doing a methodical search and working closely with @ATFHQ @mansfieldisd Police, @MansfieldPDTX @GrandPrairiePD and other agencies. We will be announcing a parent staging location soon once the location is identified pic.twitter.com/R08TuHPMHh — Arlington Police, TX (@ArlingtonPD) October 6, 2021

The school district also confirmed there’s an active shooter situation and students and staff are locked in their classrooms.

Parents are being told to head to a nearby pick-up spot.

All Parents –@mansfieldisd is setting up a parent reunification point at the Center for Performing Arts located at 1110 W. Debbie. Officers will be at that scene. Students will eventually be bused to that location after the school is completely secured. pic.twitter.com/gmv8UJBXDk — Arlington Police, TX (@ArlingtonPD) October 6, 2021

Students leaving school grounds. They’ll be put on buses and taken to the Center for Performing Arts on Debbie near Main in Mansfield and reunited with their parents.

