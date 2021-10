With a new NBA season on the way, we could see a new adidas Yeezy sneaker on the court. Sneaker News has revealed the YZY BSKTBL KINT 3D sneaker.

Pictured in the “Slate Blue” colorway, the new sneaker is reminiscent of previous YZY basketball sneakers and features see-through material and adidas BOOST technology. In addition, the sneaker features a sock-like entry.

There currently is not a release date for the sneaker but you can see it below.

Advertisement