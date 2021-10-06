If you were headed to Legendz Of The Streetz tour with hopes to see Boosie Badazz you may want to rethink your attendance. According to Boosie, he has been booted from the tour.

During the second show in Atlanta, Boosie was two songs into his set before a fought broke out on stage. The following night in Greensboro Boosie was not on the bill. That now appears to be the trend for the rest of the show.

“Boosie Badazz has been REMOVED from the Legendz Of The Streetz Tour. If you would like to request a refund for this evening’s concert tour, REFUNDS MUST BE OBTAINED PRIOR TO ENTERING THE VENUE AT POINT OF PURCHASE,” a sign outside the venue in Baltimore read.

Boosie would also share his own statement, THIS IS THE MOVE THEY PULLING OFF ON THE TOUR SO U CANT GET REFUNDS, READ IT CLEAR LOL LIKE PEOPLE GO READ A SIDE DOOR LOL SHIT OUT TO ALL MY BALTIMORE FANS!! LOVE YALL.”

The tour is stacked with talent beyond Boosie. Rick Ross, Jeezy, Gucci Mane, Fabolous, 2 Chainz, and more are still on the bill. You can see Boosie’s statement below.