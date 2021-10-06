Donald Trump is no longer on the list of the richest Americans in the country.

According to Forbes, Trump is “$400 million short” of the number that would add him to the Forbes list of the richest people in the United States. The drop in money-making is due to the pandemic’s impact on his high-level properties. He is still valued at $2.5 billion.

The top of the Forbes list includes Jeff Bezos at $201 billion, Elon Musk at $190.5 billion, and Mark Zuckerberg at $134.5 billion.

If Trump were able to tweet about the Forbes report he would, but he is currently fighting for his right to use the platform. Donald Trump was permanently banned from Twitter following the insurrection at the capital. In February, Twitter CFO Ned Segal revealed on CNBC’s Squawk Box Wednesday that Trump’s ban is a lifetime.

Trump was accused of using Twitter to communicate with insurrectionists during the January 6 attack on the nation’s capitol during the confirmation of the electoral college votes, which would formally name Joe Biden as the next president.

Now Trump is seeking reinstatement. The Washington Post reports Trump is now asking a federal district judge to require Twitter to bring back his account.

“Plaintiff Donald J. Trump respectfully moves for a preliminary injunction directing, inter alia, Defendant Twitter, Inc. and all persons acting in concert with Defendant, to reinstate Plaintiff’s access to Defendant’s social media platform(s),” the court filing reads.