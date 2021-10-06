In celebration of LatinX Heritage Month, Foot Locker debuts the first clase of “Flow Original,” which highlights LatinX sneakerheads, designers, and more.that are using their unique voice to curate style and shape the future of streetwear fashion.

Throughout the month, Foot Lcoker will highlight members of “Flow Original Clase ’21” across owned social channels and featuring product from LatinX vendors in stores and online.

“Flow Original” is another step in the support of Foot Locker’s support of the LatinX community with efforts such as its Home Grown Platform, which highlights the positive impact LatinX vendors, artists, designers and more have on the communities in geos across America.

Advertisement

You can learn more about the “Flow Original Clase ’21” below.