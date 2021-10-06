In celebration of LatinX Heritage Month, Foot Locker debuts the first clase of “Flow Original,” which highlights LatinX sneakerheads, designers, and more.that are using their unique voice to curate style and shape the future of streetwear fashion.
Throughout the month, Foot Lcoker will highlight members of “Flow Original Clase ’21” across owned social channels and featuring product from LatinX vendors in stores and online.
“Flow Original” is another step in the support of Foot Locker’s support of the LatinX community with efforts such as its Home Grown Platform, which highlights the positive impact LatinX vendors, artists, designers and more have on the communities in geos across America.
You can learn more about the “Flow Original Clase ’21” below.
- Christian Vázquez – Founder of the streetwear label @famousnobodys, Christian set out to create a movement inspired by the power of being humble and embracing his unique magic and Puerto Rican heritage.
- Daniel Moon – Taking hair color into a whole new artistic expression as the owner of @hairlosangelessalon, Daniel believes hyper freedom is key for changing your mood, and ultimately your outlook.
- Edgar Berlanga – Representing the large Nuyorican community of Brooklyn, Edgar is a pro boxer who understands the love, duty and pride that comes with representing la Isladel Encanto and its beautiful flag.
- Evelyn Escobar – Founder of Hike Clerb, an LA-based intersectional women’s hike club and non-profit organization that equips Black, Indigenous, and women of color with tools, resources and experiences to collectively heal in nature.
- Francis Montoya – Francis is the founder/creative director of Perico Limited, an uptown-influenced streetwear brand aimed at bringing representation to the forefront.
- Haylee Ahumada – Based in L.A. with roots in Colombia/Puerto Rico, Haylee is a stylist that is making waves with an eye for color and boundless versatility.
- Juan Veloz – Born in Brooklyn, @jvelozis a self-taught Dominican photographer that has worked with some of the biggest brands and publications in streetwear/fashion.
- Manny Rodríguez – Co-founder of Chicago’s Jugrnaut Streetwear boutique, Manny was raised with a can’t stop, won’t stop attitude, empowered by his Mexican roots.
- Melisa Depaz – Based in Compton, Melisa has been using paint brushes as a tool to brighten her community, coming full circle with colorful public art installations around where she grew up.
- Nees Calderón – Founder of The Very Clean, Nees and his team obsess over quality, innovation and originality when it comes to garment production.
- Rachel Gómez – Founder of Viva la Bonita, a women’s streetwear brand rooted in self-empowerment with an emphasis on the Latina community.
- Redd Carreras – Redd is a founder of Details Matter Co, an independent label that prides itself in being meticulously engineered and executed with precision.