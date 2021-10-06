HBO Releases Teaser Trailer for ‘Game of Thrones’ Prequel ‘House of the Dragon’

House of the Dragon, the prequel series to HBO’s Game of Thrones, has released its first teaser trailer.

The show is set to arrive in 2022 and will chronicle the events 200 years before the story that we grew to love. The House of the Dragon show will focus on House Targaryn.

Included in the trailer are series stars Paddy Considine as King Viserys Targaryen, Matt Smith as Prince Daemon Targaryen, Emma D’Arcy as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, and Olivia Cooke as Alicent Hightower. Savannah Steyn, Wil Johnson, John Macmillan, and Theo Nate will also appear.

You can see the trailer below.