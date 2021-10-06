Jack Harlow is looking to positively impact his hometown of Louisville, Kentucky. Billboard notes the star rapper is giving to five local organizations.

“I spent all my life fantasizing about being someone that could put Louisville on a pedestal,” Harlow said. “There’s a spirit and pride that runs deep, and it becomes more obvious to me when I travel to other cities and realize that that doesn’t exist everywhere. The city has always been special to me and I think we breed very unique, often laid-back people.”

The rapper will support AMPED, Center for Women and Families, Grace M. James Academy of Excellence, Louisville Urban League and Metro United Way.

“It’s important to me to keep some positive energy flowing through the city,” Harlow added. “Everyone is living different lives and may be from different areas, but there’s still always a universal energy that everyone is aware of, and it’s important to me that there’s plenty of love in the mix. Things are not easy right now, I feel so privileged to be in the position I’m in and I feel a responsibility to give back and help pave a way for others. People need hope, they need love.”