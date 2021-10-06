Pooh Shiesty is headed for trial. The “Back in Blood” rapper will no longer aim to delay his trial and it is now set to start on Oct. 25. Rolling Stone notes Shiesty is charged with shooting a man in the buttocks during a robbery in Florida.

Reports stated the robbery included a bright-green McLaren, high-end sneakers, marijuana, and liquid codeine. Legal counsel for the rapper and his co-defendants state it is “in their best interest to proceed to trial.” Federal authorities are stated to review “new allegations,” which would lead to a “potential superseding indictment.”

Sheisty, born Lontrell Williams, plead not guilty to a four-count federal indictment carrying a possible maximum sentence of life in prison. The aforementioned McLauren was the car driven to commit the crime. After the crime, a Louis Vuitton bag with over $40,000 in cash fell out of the driver’s seat of the car. The car was linked to Shiesty as one of the serial numbers on a $100 bill matched that of one flashed on Instagram by the rapper.

Pooh SHiesty has been in custody since July and is facing life in prison if convicted.