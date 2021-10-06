The NBA coverage shuffle is still happening over at ESPN weeks before the new NBA season is set to begin.

According to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, ESPN has named Mike Greenberg the new host of “NBA Countdown.” Greenberg will be joined by Stephen A. Smith, Michael Wilbon, Jalen Rose, and Magic Johnson for marquee games.

Greenberg has been the host of Get Up! since 2018. By adding “NBA Countdown” to Greenberg’s responsibilities, ESPN executives are hoping to elevate the program after years of a rotating cast that never seems to compete with TNT’s Inside the NBA.

Advertisement

Rose is the only analyst who worked on NBA Countdown last year that will be returning. The show has been completely revamped after Maria Taylor left following a high-profile contract dispute that also cost Rachel Nichols her job. Taylor now works for NBC.

The optics could come back to haunt ESPN as the network is giving the lead spot to a white man again.