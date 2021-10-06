The Philadelphia 76ers may have found an offer for Ben Simmons that actually makes sense for both sides involved.

Ian Begley of SportsNet New York reported on Tuesday that the Pacers have spoken with the 76ers about a potential Simmons trade and that swingman Caris LeVert was one of the players brought up in those communications.

LeVert, who is signed through 2023, certainly has the talent to serve as the centerpiece in a Simmons deal. He put up 20.2 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 5.2 assists per game last season, which were all career-highs. LeVert was also the centerpiece of the Pacers’ return package in the multi-team blockbuster trade that sent James Harden to Brooklyn.

Indiana seems to be in dire need of a jolt after five straight first-round exits followed by a sub-.500 finish last season. The 76ers could use a proven wingman like Levert, who would help free up Joel Embiid in the low post. If the 76ers can somehow also acquire Malcom Brogdon in a deal with the Pacers, things could be on the come up in Philly.