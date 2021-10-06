In 2018, Tay Keith earned his first number one record for “Sicko Mode” and graduated from Middle Tennessee State University at the same time. Now, Keith returns to MTSU as an honorary professor.

Im really a professor now🔥 https://t.co/xYgFz8kX8B — Tay Keith (@taykeith) September 30, 2021

“From the days i was struggling in class failing trying to get candidacy for the college of recording industry to coming back and becoming a honorary professor show you that hard work with passion pay off,” Keith wrote on Instagram. “S/O my alma mater acknowledging me and my team and letting me come educate and motivate the youngins who in the same shoes i was in just a few years ago.

“Respect always been some thats earned and it aint given and real ones always win it in the end.”

You can see images from Tay Keith’s return to MTSU below.