Tyler, the Creator Wins Album Of The Year At 2021 BET Hip-Hop Awards

The 2021 BET Hip-Hop Awards are over and Tyler, the Creator came out on top.

During the show, which aired Tuesday night, Tyler took home the award for Hip-Hop Album of the Year for his “Call Me If You Get Lost” LP.

He beat out several rappers in the category including Moneybagg Yo’s “A Gangsta’s Pain,” Migos’ “Culture Three” and J. Cole’s “The Off-Season.”

In addition to winning one of the biggest award of the night, the former Odd Future leader also received the first-ever Rock The Bells Cultural Influence Award.

THANK YOU LL AND BET! pic.twitter.com/Hd2bGt4Hec — Tyler, The Creator (@tylerthecreator) October 6, 2021

Additionally, Nelly was honored with the I Am Hip-Hop award. Share your thoughts with us on social media.