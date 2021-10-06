Vice President Kamala Harris is trying to get more kids interested in space exploration.

The VP is featured in a YouTube Original kid’s special this week called “Get Curious with Vice President Harris.”

She will be joined by NASA astronaut Shane Kimbrough as they visit the Naval Observatory in Washington, DC.

In the trailer, VP Harris says her mom was a scientist and would often bring her to the lab when she had to work long hours.

Kids can learn about the work the Vice President does as the head of the National Space Council and how to make their own telescope.

The special will debut Thursday at 9:00 a.m. Eastern on the NASA YouTube Channel and the YouTube Kids app.