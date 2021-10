Meek Mill has turned to one of the best tracks on his new album for his latest video. Grabbing the title track, “Expensive Pain,” Meek takes you on a private plane and shows the other fruits of his labor.

On the jet, you can see a few Richard Millie watches, plenty of jewels, and a ton of friends.

The Carters Vision-directed video is the first to release since the album of the same name dropped last week.

You can check out the video below.