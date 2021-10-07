With Treat Yo’ Self Day set for Oct. 13, 2 Chainz has been appointed Turo’s Treat Yourself Officer. 2 Chainz’s first order of business gifting a promo for guests to get a Turo upgrade so travelers can treat themselves on their next vacation.

“Treat Yo’ Self Day” was celebrated by characters Donna Meagle and Tom Haverford in several episodes of NBC’s Parks & Recreation

“As the newly appointed Treat Yourself Officer and investor at Turo, it’s my duty to help you treat yourself right when you travel, ‘cos you deserve it,” said rapper 2 Chainz. “It’s time to live a little and treat yourself.”

Guests can email 2 Chainz at 2chainz@turo.com to request a Turo upgrade to receive a 25% off discount code (max discount of $75), valid for any Turo booked through the end of October.

“We are thrilled to have rapper and Turo investor 2 Chainz taking on this new role as Treat Yourself Officer,” said Turo CEO Andre Haddad. “2 Chainz iconically sets the standard in treating yourself and we’re on a mission to bring the joy back to driving by transforming the car booking experience. Come find your drive with Turo.”

Turo is the world’s largest peer-to-peer car sharing marketplace where you can book any car you want, wherever you want it, from a vibrant community of trusted hosts across the US, Canada, and the UK.