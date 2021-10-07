Chris Brown and Drake have been hit with a lawsuit for allegedly stealing a singer’s song for their collaborative hit single, “No Guidance.”

Court documents state that Braindon Cooper and producer Timothy Valentine have filed a copyright infringement lawsuit. They claim that the two artists stole aspects from Cooper and Valentine’s 2016 ballad “I Love Your Dress.”

In the suit, Cooper and Valentine alleged the beat, lyrics, hook, rhythmic structure, metrical placement and narrative context from their song were copied or principally derived for “No Guidance.”

Advertisement

The duo are seeking monetary damages for the accused infringement that include no less than 50 percent of all direct and indirect royalties and revenues generated by the commercial success of “No Guidance.”

They also want to examine the accounting of Drake and Chris Brown’s financial records related to “No Guidance” to determine the rightful amount owed to them.

Share your thoughts on social media.