Dave East and Harry Fraud unite for the new video “Just Another Rapper.” The new release comes from Hoffa, an album entirely produced by Fraud and features G Herbo, Benny The Butcher, Jim Jones, Curren$y & French Montana.

The new visual for “Just Another Rapper,” also features cameos from Fabolous, Nelly, Maino, and Dapper Dan. The video was premiered by Complex.

“Shouts to the legend Dapper Dan for everything, he brought this video to life and I’m thankful for his continued friendship. I had to have my brothers Fab, Nelly and Maino pull up too” Dave East commented. “I’ve been working with Grizz Lee, the director of “Just Another Rapper,” for damn near a decade. We always cook up something special! And salute Harry Fraud for producing a masterpiece with Hoffa!”

You can tap into the release below.