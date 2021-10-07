Good Vibes Only, one of Houston’s most celebrated entertainment events, announced today, the official lineup for its 2021 Festival. The fourth edition of the festival will occur at Stampede Houston on Saturday, October 30, 2021. The festival features Burna Boy, Ari Lennox, DJ Drama, Monaleo, and more.

IMG 0135

Sparked during the quarantine in hopes to provide music therapy for all to enjoy, the Good Vibes Only HTX Block party has provided opportunities to intersect culture and philanthropy through advocacy of social issues, community outreach and social responsibility. This year’s expanded event will contribute to the conversation surrounding mental health and wellness while alleviating the stigma associated with mental illness in primarily African American communities.

“I purposely started this journey years ago as a block party. I wanted this festival to truly start from the grass roots. I want the people who attend to feel like they had something to do with its growth,” said Wale Adekoya, Founder of Good Vibes Only. “This festival is truly a For Us By Us vibe that’ll continue to grow to hopefully be the biggest Festival in Texas.”

Advertisement

Good Vibes Only will challenge Houstonians to bridge the gap from the individual to the collective, while simultaneously highlighting Houston’s vibrant and hip culture through the arts.

General Admission tickets start at $89. For more information on Good Vibes Only HTX and to purchase tickets, please visit www.goodvibesonlyhtx.com and follow @goodvibesonlyhtx on social media.