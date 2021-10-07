Interscope Records announced it has partnered with Neil Dominique’s #JUSTAREGULARLABEL. The first release under the new deal is from rising singer/rapper/songwriter Ryan Trey whose EP A 64 East Saga was released on Friday. The label is also set to release new material from Brooklyn-born neo-soul singer Nia Sultana later this month.

“Neil has been able to identify and develop some incredibly exciting artists and we’re looking forward to working closely with him and his team to launch them into the world,” said Nicole Wyskoarko, EVP/Co-Head of A&R at Interscope Geffen A&M.

Senior Vice President of A&R and Creative Director at Interscope, Randall “Sickamore” Medford commented, “It’s been amazing to watch Neil’s rapid ascension from Chairman’s assistant to entrepreneur and #JUSTAREGULARLABEL CEO. There’s absolutely nothing regular about his passion and ears. He’s starting off hot with Ryan Trey and Nia Sultana, But it’s only the beginning of a long relationship.”

Advertisement

Neil Dominique began his career under the tutelage of some of the heaviest hitters in the business, first working as an intern for Jermaine Dupri and then as an assistant to Sean “Diddy” Combs. As his relationship with Diddy grew, Neil transitioned out of his assistant role and began working for several of his businesses, including in A&R at Bad Boy Records. In his A&R role, Neil worked with artists such as Diddy, Travis Scott, French Montana, Jeremih, and more. In 2015 Dominique launched #JUSTAREGULARDAY Management, having early success with Bryson Tiller and later with Pardison Fontaine and a number of sought-after producers.

“Nicole and Sickamore and the entire A&R team have been crucial guides to me and my team as we developed Ryan and Nia’s latest projects,” said Dominique. “I’m looking forward to working closely with the entire Interscope team as we introduce these important new artists into the marketplace.”