Kanye West is officially a diamond-selling artist. The Chicago icon’s “Stronger” has officially sold 10 million units. The song samples Daft Punk and was released on the Graduation album.

The single, released in 2007, topped the Billboard Hot 100 and was his third No. 1 single.

Kanye West’s ‘Stronger’ is now @RIAA certified DIAMOND 💎 ! Congratulations to Yeezy and the entire team. pic.twitter.com/ISgiWiF52b — Def Jam Recordings (@defjam) October 6, 2021

Last month, Kanye‘s singles “Drive Slow,” “On God,” and “Hurricane” earned gold certification.

