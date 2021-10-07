Kid ‘N Play arrived on Nick Cannon’s daytime talk show and the host saluted the legends for their impact on his life. Cannon revealed without the Hip-Hop duo “there would be no me” citing them as inspirations to his youth.

“A kid growing up in the hood, in the project but seeing somebody that didn’t necessarily have to always be promoting or perpetuating violence in their music,” Cannon said. “Even though I love all of the hardcore stuff … you guys made me smile, you guys made me dance.”

Kid replied, “We were just doing it. Two cats from Queens that grew up around the corner from each other that wanted to have that fun-loving atmosphere that you talked about. It was born out of a real friendship, nobody put us together. We grew up around the corner from each other, so I think later on when you saw the movies, the music, and everything else, the chemistry was real.”

You can see the full interview and Kid ‘N Play perform below.