Masego heads to Atlanta for his new release, teaming with Big Boi and JID on “Garden Party.” The sultry, melodic track captures the vibe of an epic party, complete with romance and a battle of the bands.


Masego teased the track last week, playing the indelible sax riff in this video, which racked up over 100,000 views in less than 24 hours on TikTok.

If you are looking to see Masego, he will be on stage at two U.S. festivals – One Music Festival in Atlanta, GA (October 9) and Suwannee Hulaween in Live Oak, FL (October 28-31).

You can see the pseudo video below.

