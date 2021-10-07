According to a report from Deadline, the National Black Justice Coalition is slamming Dave Chappelle’s latest Netflix stand up comedy special and is calling for the streaming giant to pull the show due to what is viewed as homophobia by critics.

The National Black Justice Coalition has issued a statement about The Closer, stating, “It is deeply disappointing that Netflix allowed Dave Chappelle’s lazy and hostile transphobia and homophobia to air on its platform,” said NBJC executive director David Johns. “With 2021 on track to be the deadliest year on record for transgender people in the United States — the majority of whom are Black transgender people — Netflix should know better. Perpetuating transphobia perpetuates violence. Netflix should immediately pull The Closer from its platform and directly apologize to the transgender community.”

GLAAD(Gay & Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation has also chimed in on the Chappelle special, saying, “Dave Chappelle’s brand has become synonymous with ridiculing trans people and other marginalized communities,” the organization tweeted. “Negative reviews and viewers loudly condemning his latest special is a message to the industry that audiences don’t support platforming anti-LGBTQ diatribes. We agree.”

