Ahead of the Bank of America Chicago Marathon, Nike announced giving Chicago Marathon runners, friends and family as well as Chicago area consumers an easier way to pick up the official 2021 Bank of America Chicago Marathon Official Merchandise, a performance and lifestyle apparel collection to commemorate this year’s marathon, designed for runners, their families, friends, and consumers.

image002

Instead of consumers waiting in line at the Nike booth at the Expo to obtain their purchases, Nike is launching the Chicago Pick Up Hub next to the Nike Chicago store. Through this new way to shop, Nike is using its online-to-offline capabilities to support a large-scale BOPIS (Buy Online, Pickup In Store) operation tied to a major event in Chicago – ultimately placing the consumer’s needs and safety first.

The 2021 Chicago Marathon is the 43rd edition of the annual race. This is the first edition to take place in the pandemic.

