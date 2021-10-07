Paramount+ released the teaser trailer and art for its groundbreaking series, THE GAME.

Relocating from San Diego to Sin City, THE GAME returns with a mix of new players and original cast to offer a modern-day examination of Black culture through the prism of pro football. The team will tackle racism, sexism, classism, and more as they fight for fame, fortune, respect, and love – all while trying to maintain their souls as they each play THE GAME.

THE GAME stars Wendy Raquel Robinson (“Insecure”) as sports agent Tasha Mack; Hosea Chanchez (“Black Lightning”) as footballer Malik Wright; Adriyan Rae (“Chicago Fire”) as Brittany Pitts, the daughter of Jason and Kelly Pitts; Vaughn Hebron (“Tyler Perry’s The Oval”) as Jamison Fields, an undrafted free agent; Analisa Velez (“Sneaky Pete”) as Raquel Navarro, Brittany’s best friend; and Toby Sandeman (“Power Book III: Raising Kanan”) as Garret Evans, the top football player in the league.

The series is executive produced by the original creator, Mara Brock Akil, showrunner and writer Devon Greggory (“American Soul”), Salim Akil (“Black Lightning”), and original executive producer Kelsey Grammer (“Girlfriends”), and Tom Russo (“Black-ish”) of Grammnet NH Productions. Kevin Bray (“Insecure”) will direct the first two episodes of the inaugural season. The series is produced by CBS Studios, Akil Productions, and Grammnet NH Productions.

You can see the trailer below.