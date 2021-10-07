[WATCH] Trinidad James Says The Details Of R. Kelly’s Case Are Being Controlled By The Media

After R. Kelly’s pending federal sexual assault conviction, many notables have weighed in on the outcome of the case, but not many people’s opinion of the Kelly case is unpopular as rap one hit wonder Trinidad James.

The “All Gold Everything” rapper appeared on The Domenick Nati Show and asserted that the details of R. Kelly’s case are being controlled by the media and stated that “when it’s one man versus the world it’s impossible to prove your point.”

Kelly was found guilty last week of sex trafficking and racketeering, in which he faces up to 20 years in federal prison for his offenses.

See the entire Trinidad James interview where he also touches on the Boosie Badazz concert fight where shots were fired as well as the consistent policing of Hip Hop music made by women.

See the interview below.