YouTube deletes R. Kelly’s music from their platform following his guilty sex crimes verdict.

On Wednesday, the streaming giant announced that all of Kelly’s official channels have been removed from the platform following his conviction on all counts of racketeering and sex trafficking last month.

Additionally, R. Kelly is also prohibited from using, owning or creating any other YouTube channels.

The Chicago native, who was found guilty in a Brooklyn courtroom on September 24th, faces between 10 years and life in prison for his crimes.

His next court date is set for May 4, 2022.

