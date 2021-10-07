Yung Bleu, fresh off his win for Best New Artist at the BET Hip Hop Awards, has released a new music video for “Unforgiving,” featuring Davido.

The new video was directed by Dammy Twitch and filmed in Lagos, Nigeria. In the video Bleu growing up and falling in love with his childhood friend and sharing a mutual love for space. He eventually surprises her with a spaceship he built with his own hands.

Bleu is currently on his North American Moon Boy Tour, a 38-date cross-country tour that saw him performing in New York City at Sony Hall last night. Upcoming cities on the tour include Atlanta, New Orleans, Houston, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, and more, with tickets available now HERE.

