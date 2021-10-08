Baby Keem announces The Melodic Blue tour dates and will be hitting a city near you starting November 9.

The announcement follows the release of Keem’s new album, The Melodic Blue, which debuted at #5 on the Billboard 200 Chart, earning Keem his first top 40 achievement.

2021 is stacking up to be a solid year for the PgLang signee. Since his debut, Keem has re-released The Melodic Blue with a new Brent Faiyaz feature on “lost souls” and added hit tracks “hooligan” and “no sense.”

We also received two new videos for “issues” and “first order of business,” and Keem performed “issues” on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, his first late-night TV appearance.

The tour is set to hit 14 different cities in North America with the first being Santa Ana, CA on November 9. Other stops along the way include his hometown of Las Vegas, Houston, Brooklyn, Boston, and more ending in San Francisco on December 3.

Peep the full schedule below. Tickets go on sale at 10AM.

THE MELODIC BLUE NORTH AMERICA TOUR DATES