Conway the Machine is getting ready to release his new album on Shady Records. The intro track to God Don’t Make Mistakes is the single “Piano Love.”

“With “Piano Love” I am giving my fans what they love me for, grimy raps on an insane beat from The Alchemist; something magical that sets the tone for the rest of God Don’t Make Mistakes” Conway The Machine asserts. “If you’ve been a Conway fan from day one, you’re going to absolutely love the first single.”

Immediately after his recent performance at the Jay-Z curated “Made In America” Festival, Conway kicked off his ‘Love Will Get You Killed’ Tour which also features Stove God Cooks. If you want to get in the building you can cop tickets here.

You can stream “Piano Love” below.