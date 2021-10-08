Dave Chappelle On the Latest Attempt to Cancel Him: “I Love It”

Dave Chappelle On the Latest Attempt to Cancel Him: “I Love It”

Dave Chappelle has heard and seen all of the calls online to cancel him over his latest Netflix special, The Closer. His response was, “I love it.”

The Hollywood Reporter notes Chappelle was on hand at The Hollywood Bowl and spoke to the online movement. “If this is what being canceled is like, I love it.”

“F— Twitter. F— NBC News, ABC News, all these stupid ass networks,” Chappelle said. “I’m not talking to them. I’m talking to you. This is real life.”

Advertisement

In attendance at the Hollywood Bowl were Brad Pitt, Tiffany Haddish, and Stevie Wonder. Chappelle didn’t run back jokes from his new special. He is currently being targeted by the LGBTQ community, GLAAD, and the National Black Justice Coalition.

GLAAD released a statement on Twitter: “Dave Chappelle’s brand has become synonymous with ridiculing trans people and other marginalized communities. Negative reviews and viewers loudly condemning his latest special is a message to the industry that audiences don’t support platforming anti-LGBTQ diatribes. We agree.”

You can see the trailer for the new special below.